Fireworks are back on for Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A summer holiday tradition will continue after a one-year absence in Jackson. The Jackson City Council approved fireworks shows at the Cascades Park for the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays.

"These events were approved by the City Council because the organizers submitted COVID-19 mitigation plans in their special event applications. It is our understanding the County Parks Department will follow the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines and encourage participants to social distance and wear masks. They also indicated the events are dependent on advice from local health officials and are subject to change based on the community’s COVID outlook at the time of the events. The city can also choose to pull our involvement if we feel these events are not suited to Jackson’s COVID-19 situation at the time of the events," Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said.

All three fireworks events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

