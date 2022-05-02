Fire destroys 4 barns in Jackson County's Tompkins Township

JACKSON, Mich. — A large fire destroyed four barns in Jackson County’s Tompkins Township this weekend.

It happened Saturday morning in the 6000 block of Rives-Eaton Road just south of the Ingham County line.

According to Rives Township Fire Department Lt. Patric Raymond, a family not only lost their barns but also equipment, a tractor, lawn mowers, a vehicle, propane tank and a woodworking shop.

The fire consumed 8,100 square feet between all four buildings.

Rives Township fire officials were assisted by 11 agencies from Ingham, Eaton and Jackson Counties.

It took six hours to extinguish the flames. Nobody was hurt, and no animals that were lost.

What started the fire is not known at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook