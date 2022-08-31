Feeling buggy? Ella Sharp Museum is set to debut a new larger-than-life insect exhibit

JACKSON, Mich. — Insects are everywhere in the world and are essential to Earth’s ecosystem. Now, you can see them as human-sized in a new exhibit at Ella Sharp Museum.

Ella Sharp staff are busy setting up Small Wonder: Insects in Focus, a Larger than Life Art and Science exhibit that’s coming to the museum for the first time.

“It really popped out to us,” Curator Director Harrison Marcott said. “I think initially pictures of bugs doesn’t sound super appealing but the method in which he puts the images together, he digitally wears them, hundreds of images, instead of just taking a snapshot of an image they pop a lot more.”

Guests can expect human-scale images of insects with resolution so high that every hair, dimple and tiny structure is revealed, according to officials.

It was created by Bob Sober who is a visual artist that uses photographic techniques by using hundreds or thousands of individual photographs to capture the most accurate images of these insects.

“Some of these images are 60 inches tall and wide,” Marcott said. “The size of the images are pretty big. You’ll be able to see pretty well in detail but then you’ll also get a better appreciation for things that even looking under a microscope you might not see those fine details.”

Ella Sharp Museum will also have live bugs on display that are coming in this weekend and more.

“It’s not just the art itself,” Marcott said. “There’s going to be interpretive labels, there will be some educational value with the live bugs. We’re going to be doing programming with the Dahlem Center. Keep an eye out for our website. There will be a planetarium show that is themed around this exhibit. So, if you come for the exhibit, there’s a lot more you can get out of it outside of these walls.”

The exhibit starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 22.

