Fayette Township rejects Ranger Power's Heartwood II plan to convert 1,400 acres to solar panels

The Fayette Township Planning Commission this week rejected a large-scale solar energy project proposed by Ranger Power.

Fayette Township rejected Ranger Power's solar project this week.

The project would put solar panels on 1,400 acres of farmland in the township.

The future of the project is up in the air once it reaches the State level.

The plan, called Heartwood II, would have converted 1,400 acres of farmland into solar panels.

Fayette Township rejects 1,400-acre Heartwood II solar project

Dairy farmer and longtime Fayette Township resident Bill Van Deusen opposed the project.

"Money isn't the issue here, you know," Van Deusen said.

Van Deusen said the project wasn't the right fit for the township.

"I just don't like the way it looks and I don't think it's the answer to what they're trying to do either," Van Deusen said.

The rejection comes after Ranger Power already installed solar panels on multiple acres on the west side of the township as part of its earlier Heartwood I project.

Van Deusen was blunt about his feelings toward the company's expansion plans.

"They just want to come in, and it just makes it look like hell I think," Van Deusen said.

His concerns extended beyond aesthetics.

"Community, well, and just the environment in general," Van Deusen said.

Despite the planning commission's rejection, Van Deusen said he doesn't believe the matter is settled. State law allows companies to bypass local governments and seek state approval for projects.

"I really don't know," Van Deusen said, when asked about the future of the project.

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