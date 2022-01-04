Father David Hudgins, judicial vicar of the Diocese of Lansing, dies in Monday morning car crash

JACKSON, Mich. — Father David Hudgins, 53, judicial vicar of the Diocese of Lansing and Pastor of Saint Joseph Shrine of Brooklyn died Monday morning in a car crash, according to the diocese.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 127 between Page Avenue and South Street in Jackson County.

Hudgins' vehicle lost control on ice, crossed the median and rolled over. Hudgins was the only person in the car. No other vehicles were involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the diocese.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook