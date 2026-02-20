Fatal wrong-way crash on US-127 kills teen passenger, injures two drivers

A 16-year-old passenger died Thursday evening in a wrong-way collision on US-127 that also seriously injured two drivers, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Gary Schuette said deputies responded to the multi-vehicle crash at approximately 7:31 p.m. on South US-127 Highway, north of McDevitt Avenue in Summit Township.

A preliminary investigation determined that a sedan driven by a 36-year-old Jackson woman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a fully loaded pickup truck head-on. A third vehicle was side-swiped following the initial impact.

The 16-year-old passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The sedan's driver was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The pickup truck driver was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Occupants of the third vehicle were not seriously injured.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 were closed for several hours due to the severity of the crash and extensive debris field, allowing for comprehensive scene reconstruction.

The Summit Township Fire Department, City of Jackson Fire Department, City of Jackson Fire Department Drone Unit, Michigan State Police and Jackson Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under active investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

