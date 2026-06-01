Fatal motorcycle crash on M-60 in Concord under investigation

A 34-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Concord, Michigan, around 6:37am Monday, June 1.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff tells us that Jason Baker, 34, of Spring Arbor, was riding westbound on M-60 when his motorcycle collided with a GMC Terrain that had pulled out of a Citgo station and began turning eastbound onto M-60. The motorcycle struck the left rear portion of the vehicle.

Authorities say Baker was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined Baker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Preliminary findings indicate speed may have been a contributing factor.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.