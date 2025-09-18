Fatal house fire in Tompkins Township claims two lives, investigation underway

TOMPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich — Two people died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Jackson County, prompting an investigation by Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a residential fire in the 6800 block of Maple Lane Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. on September 17.

First responders arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters brought the blaze under control, they discovered two deceased individuals inside the home.

The victims were identified as a 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old female, both believed to be the homeowners.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

