Faster Horses festival kicks off Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — Faster Horses is back. The weekend-long festival is underway. The weather was not great for its Friday debut but it wasn't going to rain on the festival-goers parade.

"I think it's great. It obviously brings in a lot of people. A lot of revenue. A lot of people to discover the Jackson area and Brooklyn and all the wonderful things this area has to offer," Brighton Resident Mike Corrigan said.

"Not only that. With the times we're facing with COVID people need to get out and let out some steam," Grand Rapids Resident Irv Gamby said. "It's a great venue. Great lineup. Should be a great weekend to enjoy each other's company and the bands that are performing."

The festival started in 2012 and has attracted tens of thousands of people each day in recent years.

"It's one of those events that we support every single year because it brings in people to the community," Experience Jackson Marketing and Development Manger Casey Hansen said.

It has a lasting impact on the community

"It fills our hotels, restaurants, and bars. We get all of these service groups that are able to go out and help and collect the trash and serve. Really be a part of this big community event so it really does have a lasting impact on the community," Hansen said.

A stop for many festival-goers is Jerry's Pub located on Wamplers Lake. According to General Manager B.J. Andonian having Faster Horses in town is awesome.

Just drive through Brooklyn right now. It's a madhouse

"It's great for the markets. It's great for the gas stations. Just drive through Brooklyn right now. It's a madhouse so you know after last year anything is better than we had," Andonian said. "We're very fortunate to have M.I.S. in our background and the Faster Horses out here."

Kathy Clapp has made it a ritual to stop by Jerry's Pub. She's been coming for four years.

"It's a lot of fun. People like to say that it's for young kids but there's many people our age as there are their age," Clapp said. "We're a little bit more control than they are. It's a lot of good, clean fun."

The festival runs through Sunday featuring headliners such as Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean.

There is more than just music. The festival offers a Ferris wheel, a free arcade, and a foam party.

Saturday the Faster Humans fun run will take place on the Michigan International Speedway track.

If you are a gear head the Hustle and Muscle Classic Car and Truck Show will take place Sunday afternoon where people can see hot rods, classic cars, and customs as well.

That's just a few of the events happening throughout the weekend.

Faster Horses is held annually at Brooklyn's Michigan International Speedway. It has attracted close 40,000 people each day in recent years.

