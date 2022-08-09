Fasten your seat belts! The Jackson Fire Department is providing free child car seat checks Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Fire Department firefighters and area residents are getting training on something that could ultimately save children’s lives. The group is being trained on car seat safety.

It’s thanks to a partnership between the Bronson Wellness Center and the Safe Kids Coalition of Greater South Haven, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on preventing childhood injuries.

“So, each statistic is different for each community, but at least 70 percent to the high 90s, you see that car seats are installed incorrectly, so this is a better way to ensure that each car seat fits each child and is done safely and correctly,” Jackson Fire Department firefighter Matt Jabkiewicz said.

This is all leading up to a special car seat event happening Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson’s Central Fire Station on 518 north Jackson St.

Firefighters will inspect car seats and make sure each seat is in working order, fastened correctly and is a safe fit for your child. They’re asking anyone who wants to attend to make sure to bring their child with them.

“Neck and head injuries is the largest one,” Jabkiewicz said. “Being projectiled out of a car is the most awful, but it could just be small things, or it could be catastrophic for that family.”

A limited number of car seat replacements will be available for free, if crews find a seat that’s unsafe.

“In case a family needs a new one or there’s an expired seat or doesn’t fit their kid or they just altogether need one, we will have a select amount available, so it’ll be first-come first-served, and then the rest of the day it will be just making sure that each family knows how to install their car seat and make sure the child in the car seat works along with safety of their kids,” Jabkiewicz said.

For any questions about this event, you can contact the Jackson Fire Department at (517) 788-4150.

