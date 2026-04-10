Experts urge community members to create safe spaces for children during Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and experts are urging community members to be a safe space for children.

Experts urge people to be a safe space for kids during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Michigan had 30,000 reported child abuse cases in 2024, though many more go unreported.

Warning signs include acting out or poor hygiene, and connecting with families can help prevent abuse.

I talked with Corey Duncan at Family Service and Children’s Aid, who said there is an assumption that child abuse only happens in households experiencing poverty, but that is not the case.

Creating safe spaces for kids during Child Abuse Prevention Month

"According to Childrens Trust Michigan 2024 statistics, there were 30,000 cases of child abuse or neglect in Michigan," Duncan said.

Duncan said this statistic is only from the cases that were reported, and that a lot more goes on behind closed doors.

"A lot of families, you know, have this belief ‘what happens in our home, stays in our home. We don’t talk to others about what goes on here’. There’s that power and control factor," Duncan said.

Duncan said there are signs that anyone can see, especially in the classroom, including acting out in school, falling asleep in class, and not being well kept. These are issues that can develop into bigger ones in the future if not treated.

"It can affect a child’s brain. It can often lead to substance use, depression. You know, the cycle often repeats itself also," Duncan said.

I asked Duncan what everyday people can do to help prevent child abuse in their own community.

"Try to get to know families. So you can be a safe space for children," Duncan said.

Katie Bertke, a mother of two young boys, creates that kind of safe space in her own family.

"Sometimes the things that we see in public or at sporting events can be just the tip of the iceberg for what kids are actually experiencing at home," Bertke said.

"I think it’s a lot more prevalent than we realize. Sometimes just being connected with our kid’s friends, or being involved in sports, you might hear something, see something. And a lot of times these kiddos need a safe space to go, or a safe person to go to," Bertke said.

"I think we should talk about child abuse prevention a lot more than we do," Bertke said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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