Everyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:44:15-04

JACKSON, Mich — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is opening up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for those who live in Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties.

"Everyone 16 years of age and older can schedule an appointment at a clinic offered by our agency to receive the vaccine," Health Officer Rebecca Burns said.

It's an adjustment to rising COVID-19 rates. Hillsdale County a 10.8 percent positivity rate as of March 25 with a seven-day average of 15.3 percent, according to data by MI Safe Start.

Positivity rates are rising across the state of Michigan. Data from the New York Times showed the metro area of Jackson led the nation in the greatest number of new cases relative to their population over the last two weeks.

You can schedule an appointment online. There is no cost. You will not need to present an insurance card. They will accept any forms of identification.

