Everyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties

JACKSON, Mich — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is opening up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for those who live in Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties.

"Everyone 16 years of age and older can schedule an appointment at a clinic offered by our agency to receive the vaccine," Health Officer Rebecca Burns said.

It's an adjustment to rising COVID-19 rates. Hillsdale County a 10.8 percent positivity rate as of March 25 with a seven-day average of 15.3 percent, according to data by MI Safe Start.

Positivity rates are rising across the state of Michigan. Data from the New York Times showed the metro area of Jackson led the nation in the greatest number of new cases relative to their population over the last two weeks.

You can schedule an appointment online. There is no cost. You will not need to present an insurance card. They will accept any forms of identification.

Worked in ER last night. More COVID, stark contrast to a month ago. Younger people CAN get sick and be hospitalized or spread to more vulnerable. Michigan: #MaskUp, get tested, avoid indoor maskless venues, get your #CovidVaccine ASAP. I’m very concerned. — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH FACEP (@DrKhaldun) March 28, 2021

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook