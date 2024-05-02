EV test drive event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — If you've considered an Electric Vehicle but haven't had an opportunity to try one out, an opportunity is coming to our Jackson neighborhood in a few weeks.

Consumers Energy is giving customers the chance to test drive 7 Electric Vehicles including a Ford F-150 Lightning, a GM Hummer EV SUV and some Tesla models and you can sign up using the QR code on your screen.

The event will take place in the Meijer parking lot on Airport Road on Saturday May 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 15-minute driving sessions are first come, first serve and Consumers Energy will be there to answer questions and provide information about incentives that can lower costs.

