Erika Kirk named Hillsdale College commencement speaker for Class of 2026

Hillsdale College has named Erika Kirk as the commencement speaker for its Class of 2026 graduation ceremony on May 9.

Kirk is the CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, roles to which she was appointed following the assassination of her husband, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.

Kirk received a bachelor's degree in political science and international relations from Arizona State University and a juris master in American legal studies from Liberty University. She won Miss Arizona USA in 2012 and competed in Miss USA 2012. Her professional accomplishments include hosting the weekly devotional series "Midweek Rise Up" and leading a Christian clothing and lifestyle brand that seeks to help believers live their faith and learn the Bible from cover to cover, according to its website.

College President Larry Arnn said:

"Charlie Kirk became a national and international sensation, and he built something amazing. At his memorial service were the great, the near-great, and tens of millions watching. We loved him because he was, at heart, a student who worked hard to get it right. Erika Kirk, brave and widowed, intends to carry on. And we will help her."

Kirk said in a statement:

"It is a great honor to be invited to speak at the Hillsdale College graduation ceremony. Charlie loved Hillsdale deeply and was often a grateful student of its online courses, learning from Dr. Larry Arnn and the remarkable faculty, who are so committed to truth and the pursuit of wisdom."

Kirk also said:

"Hillsdale represents something rare in our time — a steadfast devotion to faith, learning, and the principles that sustain a free nation. I am sincerely grateful for the invitation and look forward to being there with all of you. God bless you."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.