Emergency Fayette Twp Board called on renewable energy ordinance ahead of solar project expansion

Fayette Township Board considers a compatible renewable energy ordinance (CREO) ahead of the proposed expansion of the Heartwood solar project to the Township's East side.

A "compatible renewable energy ordinance" is needed to avoid state override of local concerns.

Letter from the company, whose solar panels are already being placed on hundreds of acres on the Township's West side, requests a response from the Township Board within 30 days.

Some believe this indicates the company is laying the groundwork for a state override of local authorities.

Fayette Township is racing to adopt a Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinance ahead of the proposed expansion of the Heartwood solar project. The Township Board meets Monday night at Jonesville High School to get the ball rolling.

"We're hopeful that this is the Board listening to the will of the people and following the needs that are needed in our Township," says Steve Oleszkowicz, who runs the website NOSOLARFAYETTE.ORG.

The Township needs a so-called "compatible Renewable energy ordinance", or "CREO", if it wants to avoid a state override of local control in accordance with Public Act 233.

Ranger Power is the company behind the Heartwood solar project already in progress on hundreds of acres on the Township's West side. It now wants to expand on the Township's East side, and presented its expansion plan last week — along with a letter giving the board 30 days to respond whether it has a CREO.

Oleszkowicz, says this looks to him like the groundwork for an appeal to the Michigan Public Service Commission over the heads of Township officials.

"CREO would give us an opportunity to maintain local control over these projects. Without it, they can always have an override button where they can appeal to the state and circumvent local authority completely," he says.

I reached out to Ranger Power for comment ahead of tonight's meeting, but did not hear back.

