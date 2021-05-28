Ella Sharp Museum's Art, Beer, and Wine Festival is on for 2021

JACKSON, Mich. — Ella Sharp Museum’s Art, Beer, and Wine festival is back after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The annual festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4225 Fourth St. in Jackson.

It will feature Michigan wineries, breweries, cideries and artists along with food vendors and live music.

Tickets go on sale to museum members at noon on June 1 through the Ella Sharp Museum Eventbrite page. The public can purchase tickets on June 15 at noon through their Eventbrite page as well.

Ella Sharp Museum will be following current state of Michigan COVID-19 guidelines. They will have limited tickets for sale, timed entry tickets and two festival entrances.

Ella Sharp Museum

This year there will be three different ticket entry times: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When you check out on Eventbrite, visitors will have the option to choose their festival time. This is to help with better flow of their entrances according to museum officials. Limited tickets will be available for each time frame. Ticket prices are the same across all timed entry windows.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here. Ella Sharp Museum is looking for people to help with admission, pouring drinks, grounds assistance, the sales tent and more.

General admission tickets will be $15 which includes admission to the event only, no glass or tasting tokens.

Tasting tickets are $40. That includes a souvenir glass, 10 tasting tokens and admission.

VIP Tasting Tickets are $75 and include admission to the festival, a souvenir glass, 10 tasting tokens, "heavy appetizers" and drink in the private community room with air conditioning and live music. Your food and drink must stay in the community room.

You can purchase more tasting tokens on site.

All proceeds from the festival go to museum programming.

According to the museum's website, the event will go on rain or shine. No pets allowed.

