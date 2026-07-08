Electrical apprenticeship demand grows as industry expands

The Ann Arbor Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Center receives up to 1,200 applicants annually for just 30 to 60 available slots, according to its training director.

Ann Arbor's electrical apprenticeship program gets up to 1,200 applicants for just 30–60 spots.

Electrician demand is rising, driven by data centers and new technology.

Jacob Owen hopes to follow his father and grandfather into the trade.

Chris Parks said constraints including training space, staff availability, and job obtainability limit how many apprentices the program can accept at one time.

"Jobs are necessary before we're gonna bring somebody into an apprenticeship," Parks said. "But also, it's looking three to four years ahead as well."

Why Electrician Jobs Are Booming — But Training Spots Are Scarce

Growing demand

Parks said the need for electricians is increasing everywhere, driven in part by the addition of data centers and advances in technology.

"The need is growing. Everyone is bursting at the seams," Parks said. "The things that we take for granted, there's still somebody at the other end of that ecosystem that's building it, and that's maintaining it, and that's making sure that it works 24/7/365."

Next generation

Jacob Owen hopes to become a third-generation electrician, following his father and grandfather into the trade.

"I grew up really knowing what the job was, what it could provide," Owen said.

Owen said watching his family shaped his decision to pursue the career.

"I've seen them kind of take pride in their work their whole lives, so that's what really pushed me towards it," Owen said.

Owen said the industry outlook has reinforced his decision. "It makes me feel good about having work going forward for the rest of my career," he said.

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