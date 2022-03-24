East Jackson students duct tape principal to wall to celebrate March is reading month

JACKSON, Mich. — March is National Reading Month and East Jackson Schools decided to celebrate it in a unique way.

Dozens of children participated in a fundraiser for March is Reading Month at East Jackson Elementary School Thursday morning.

To encourage the kids to participate, they decided to give each student who took part a piece of duct tape to stick to their Principal Becky Hager to the wall.

“The kids have been so excited all month to be able to stick me to the wall,” Hager said. “We are ending our March is reading month by telling them to get stuck in a good book so it just fit right with our theme to stick to the wall and raise money for books for the vending machine.”

The children raised just under $300. That money goes back to the school so they can put additional books in the their vending machine.

