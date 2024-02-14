Early voting comes to the City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — The City of Jackson is getting ready to launch its first cycle of early voting ahead of the February 27 Presidential Primary Election.

All registered voters in our Jackson neighborhoods now have the right to cast their ballots early starting the second Saturday before an election right up through the Sunday before the election.

Early voting will take place on the second floor of City Hall in the city council chambers between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Voters will follow the same procedures as they would voting in person on election day.

