Early ice conditions spark business boom at Michigan sporting goods store

While many Michigan residents dread the arrival of ice and cold weather, one Brooklyn business owner welcomes these winter conditions with open arms.

Knutson's Sporting Goods has been a Jackson County staple for decades, providing equipment for all types of outdoor activities. Owner Tom Knutson says ice fishing is one of their biggest draws during the winter months.

"Because of our location here in southern Michigan, and the 50-some lakes within 15 minutes of Brooklyn, we see a tremendous influx of ice fishing," Knutson said.

The current conditions could mean an early start to this year's ice fishing season. Knutson says getting ice this early in December isn't common.

"It happens about once every 10 to 12 years. This looks like, we're on December 4th, this looks like this is gonna be one of our one in 12 years," Knutson said.

Even if the lakes aren't frozen enough for ice fishing just yet, Knutson's has to be ready for the rush of customers.

"The store, literally a week ago, looked like a hunting store. And now we have to make it look like an ice fishing store very quickly," Knutson said.

This transformation includes stocking up on rods, augers, and most importantly, bait.

"We're one of the largest in the country when it comes to ice fishing bait," Knutson said.

When the bait isn't being shipped out to other locations, ice fishing enthusiasts flock to the store in person.

"We get a huge influx of people from outside of the area to fish because we have access, and we have the lakes," Knutson said.

Those lakes provide ice fishing opportunities and ensure a busy winter season for Knutson's Sporting Goods.

