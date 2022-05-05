Drugs, guns and cash seized in Leoni Township

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team seized illegal drugs, cash and guns at the Colonial Inn in Leoni Township.

Officers executed three search warrants at the Colonial Inn on 6027 Ann Arbor Road on Wednesday. Detectives found two pistols, $3,500 in cash, around four pounds of crystal meth and more than four and a half ounces of heroin.

A fourth search warrant was executed at a nearby storage facility.

The suspect could be charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and felony firearms charges.

