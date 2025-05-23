Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Driver accused of killing UAW picketer in Jackson pleads no contest

UAW Local 475 Memorial in Jackson
Will Lemmink, FOX 47
UAW Local 475 union members have set up a memorial to honor their fellow strikers who were killed and injured Saturday night when a truck stuck workers when they were walking the picket line on Michigan Avenue in Jackson, according to Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney.
UAW Local 475 Memorial in Jackson
Posted
and last updated

JACKSON, Mich — The man accused of driving under the influence and hitting multiple Jackson picketers last September pleaded no contest in court on Friday, according to court records.

Jayden Chase faced felony charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.

The crash resulted in the death of UAW picketer Seth Webb and seriously injured others.

The court accepted the No Contest Plea from Chase and has moved the case forward for sentencing.

As part of a no contest plea, Chase is not admitting guilt, but he is accepting punishment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start Your Mornings with Fox 47 News!