Driver accused of killing UAW picketer in Jackson pleads no contest

JACKSON, Mich — The man accused of driving under the influence and hitting multiple Jackson picketers last September pleaded no contest in court on Friday, according to court records.

Jayden Chase faced felony charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.

The crash resulted in the death of UAW picketer Seth Webb and seriously injured others.

The court accepted the No Contest Plea from Chase and has moved the case forward for sentencing.

As part of a no contest plea, Chase is not admitting guilt, but he is accepting punishment.

