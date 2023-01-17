Dozens of vacancies open across various board and commissions in Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re interested in taking part in local government through the city of Jackson, they’re looking for residents to apply.

The city is looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 boards and commissions.

The Youth Council has the most openings with six. It’s comprised fifteen high school students and makes recommendations to the City Council concerning the needs of children, families and young adults in Jackson.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is looking for three openings. They oversee various programs within the department, improvement plans and proposed events.

Ella Sharp Park Board of Trustees has one opening. You would oversee park activities and plans in Jackson’s largest public park, Ella Sharp Park.

The Environmental Commission has three openings. This commission develops environmental policies for the city with a goal to create a “cleaner, greener future in Jackson.”

The Historic District Commission has three openings. They work with the city to make decision son ways to preserve historic homes and businesses within Jackson’s historic districts.

The Human Relations Commission has three openings. This commission’s goal is to promote a mutual understanding, dignity and respect among all racial, religious and nationality groups and works to discourage and prevent discrimination, according to the city.

There three openings on the Income Tax Board of Review which reviews appeals to income taxes.

The Jackson Public Arts Commission is looking for three people to fill seats. They advise council on public art displays and city imagery along with reviewing plans for public art in the community.

There are two openings on the Jackson Brownfield Redevelopment Authority which oversees the use of tax funds to redevelop former industrial and commercial sites that need special attention to be redeveloped.

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority has one opening. This authority promotes the redevelopment of the South MLK Drive, Prospect Street and commercial corridors by overseeing the use of tax dollars for re-investment in the area.

If you’re interested in applying click here.

The Mayor selects the applicants with final approval coming from City Council. Each member on these commissions serve a term specific to their appointment, according to the city.

Applicants will not be eligible for a position if they owe unpaid taxes to the city.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook