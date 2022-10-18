Dozens of colleges and universities on hand at Jackson College for College Night

JACKSON, Mich. — Are you interested in exploring college and higher education opportunities?

Jackson College is welcoming prospective students of all ages to campus Tuesday night for College Night.

They will have more than 60 colleges, universities and financial aid institutions to network with. You will also be able to discover a variety of academic programs and transfer options.

You can contact Jackson College for any questions at (517) 796-8425, by e-mail at admissions@jccmi.edu or by using the live chat feature on their website at jccmi.edu.

It’s happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Bert Walker Hall.

University representatives will be on hand to answer questions about transfers to current college students as well.

