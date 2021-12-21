Dozens gather at Jackson High School to honor the life of Antavier Gittens

JACKSON, Mich. — At least 100 people came together at Jackson High School Monday evening to honor the life of Antavier Gittens, who died from injuries sustained a car accident.

Gittens was a class of 2020 Jackson High School graduate who touched the lives of those around him, something Pastor Lee Hampton reiterated in an impassioned speech.

“He touched the lives from the south side, to the east side, to the north side and to the west side,” Hampton said. “The Black community, the white community, the Hispanic community saw that he loved everybody. The young and the old. Father, our community has a void that is irreplaceable. We’re praying that you would comfort their precious family.”

Jackson High School officials in a written statement said Antavier was a very helpful young man who will be sorely missed and remembered for his kindness.

“We understand that his life impacted many of our Jackson High School students,” it said.

Gittens was 19 years old.

