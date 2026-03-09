Downtown Jackson's food scene draws praise, but keeping young residents is an ongoing challenge

Restaurants, shops and murals fill the streets of downtown Jackson — and for those who work there, the health of that main street matters.

Downtown Jackson has done well with food and entertainment

Local restaurant manager would like to see a younger crowd more in the city

Effort and pride are starting to be shown in Jackson

Corbin LeMaster has managed the Chase Sports Bar since he graduated high school in 2022. He said the success of downtown has a ripple effect.

"Downtown's always a focal point in almost any town," LeMaster said.

"When there's stuff going on downtown, everyone does better," LeMaster said.

Is downtown Jackson growing? What locals and city leaders say

When asked what is going well downtown, LeMaster pointed to two things.

"Between food and entertainment, those are probably the best things," LeMaster said.

"Jackson's really starting to become a food kind of town," LeMaster said.

But LeMaster said there is still work to be done — particularly when it comes to keeping young people in the city.

"Anyone you can get is great, but definitely seeing the younger crowd that doesn't move away and everything. Or if they do, they come back," LeMaster said.

I went to City Hall to speak with City Manager Jonathan Greene about how the city is working to attract and retain a younger population.

"What we really should be focusing on for people is those third places, those recreation activities. And adding more amenities to what we can offer in the city and downtown in general," Greene said.

LeMaster said he notices that effort — from both the city and its residents.

"A sense of that people do care about the town, and that they're trying to expand and build," LeMaster said.

And when asked directly if he is proud to be from Jackson, LeMaster did not hesitate.

"I'd say I'm proud. Yeah," LeMaster said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.