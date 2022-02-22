Downtown Jackson is looking for ways to improve parking and wants your feedback

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Downtown Development Authority wants your input on downtown parking.

The DDA is hosting three meetings featuring a PowerPoint presentation and “lots of time” for questions and concerns.

The meetings will discuss the current parking system, what is working and what may need adjustment, possible options for revised or new systems plus future ideas. They will also be a chance for the authority to gather feedback from downtown businesses and the public.

The first meeting is at 8 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Jackson School of the Arts.

The second meeting is set for noon Wednesday, March 2 on the first floor of the Jackson School of the Arts.

The final meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7 on the first floor of The 200.

