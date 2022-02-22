Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Downtown Jackson is looking for ways to improve parking and wants your feedback

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Gebhardt
City of Jackson
Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:35:33-05

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Downtown Development Authority wants your input on downtown parking.

The DDA is hosting three meetings featuring a PowerPoint presentation and “lots of time” for questions and concerns.

The meetings will discuss the current parking system, what is working and what may need adjustment, possible options for revised or new systems plus future ideas. They will also be a chance for the authority to gather feedback from downtown businesses and the public.

The first meeting is at 8 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Jackson School of the Arts.

The second meeting is set for noon Wednesday, March 2 on the first floor of the Jackson School of the Arts.

The final meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7 on the first floor of The 200.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter