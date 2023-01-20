Watch Now
Downtown Jackson employees now have a place to park as city tries to free-up congestion

The 35-vehicle lot sits at the corner of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and East Cortland Street.
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 17:18:17-05

JACKSON, Mich. — The tightly-packed downtown Jackson area has caused headaches for people who work there because it’s tough to find parking, but there is some relief.

The city of Jackson has created a parking lot where downtown business employees can park for free during the day.

Employees can park in lot 9A for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The lot has been recently resurfaced with additional lighting and signage.

The downtown area has added dozens of new businesses and apartments in recent years causing a shortage of proper parking spots, especially for employees who drive daily to work in restaurant and retail establishments.

No permit is required. After 5 p.m. and on weekends, no parking fees are issued.

