Downtown Jackson employees now have a place to park as city tries to free-up congestion

JACKSON, Mich. — The tightly-packed downtown Jackson area has caused headaches for people who work there because it’s tough to find parking, but there is some relief.
The city of Jackson has created a parking lot where downtown business employees can park for free during the day.
The 35-vehicle lot sits at the corner of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and East Cortland Street.
Employees can park in lot 9A for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The lot has been recently resurfaced with additional lighting and signage.
The downtown area has added dozens of new businesses and apartments in recent years causing a shortage of proper parking spots, especially for employees who drive daily to work in restaurant and retail establishments.
No permit is required. After 5 p.m. and on weekends, no parking fees are issued.
