Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season for local families

Jackson neighbors gathered downtown for the annual Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade, a beloved tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season.

Families of all ages attend, from toddlers excited to see Santa to teenagers who've been going since age 2.

The event creates lasting memories and strengthens family traditions across generations.

For many families, the parade marks the official kickoff to Christmas festivities. The Piotrowski family has been attending since their daughters were babies, making it a cherished annual tradition.

"Oh it's kind of a kickoff to the holiday season," Jode Piotrowski said.

Brooke Dean brought her 4-year-old daughter Boston to the parade, hoping to start a new family tradition.

"I just want her to have something to look back on like I have memories to look back on with my family. That's all you really have at the end of the day," Dean said.

For young Boston, the excitement was all about one special visitor.

"Santa Claus," Boston said when asked what she was most excited to see.

The parade draws attendees of all ages, including teenagers Johnny Wells and Tyrese Fung, who have been coming since they were 2 years old.

"Man, it's a fun experience man. I mean, I love being out here," Wells said.

Fung emphasized the importance of family time during the celebration.

"I get to watch the floaties go by, spend time with family, just watch the amazing lights downtown," Fung said. "More quality time with family, the more bonding time you can get."

For Delilah Piotrowski, the parade captures the essence of the season perfectly.

"It's just pretty like, I don't know, Christmasy. It feels like Christmas when we come to it," Piotrowski said.

The Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade continues to serve as a cornerstone community event, bringing together neighbors of all ages to celebrate the holiday spirit with floats, sounds, and festive cheer.

