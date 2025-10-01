Double Fatal crash closes US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich — Michigan State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on southbound US-127 between Loomis and Reed roads in Liberty Township.

Troopers from the Jackson Post responded to the scene of the Jackson county crash that claimed two lives. Both directions of the expressway are closed while investigators conduct their investigation.

Motorists should find alternate routes while the investigation continues.

Here's what happens when you call 911

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the victims. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.