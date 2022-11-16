Donald Trump carried Hillsdale County in 2016, 2020. Would he be able to do it again in 2024?

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The outcome of the recent midterm elections has some people wondering who should lead the Republican party for the presidency in 2024.

In 2020, Hillsdale County voters overwhelmingly supported him as he carried 73% of the vote, which grew from the nearly 71% of the vote he got in 2016.

Angie Langhann voted for the former president in 2016, 2020 and would do it again in 2024.

“I was all about his values and about our rights. We should have our rights. I’m worried about the next generation and not having rights because they’re being taken away day by day,” she said.

Langhann says Trump is the ideal candidate for her beliefs.

“He’s about trying to make our country good and that’s what we all stand for because everybody works hard and we want to see what’s actually being done. Not our food going up. Our cost of living is going up, but our pay doesn’t go up,” she said.

Others in Hillsdale County say they’ll support Trump in a general election but maybe not a primary.

“If he is deemed our candidate, I would vote for him again, but I actually don’t want him to run again because of his divisiveness and all that baggage that comes along with them. I think our country needs to heal, and I don’t think he’s the right person to bring healing to the country,” Hillsdale resident Penny Swan said.

Regardless of who emerges for Republicans, GOP leaders say after the midterms voting isn’t enough.

“There’s a lot of money that gets poured into these elections. It’s millions upon millions upon millions of dollars, and Democrats are spending an extraordinary amount more money,” Jon Smith said.

He says he would be okay if either Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the ticket.

“I would get behind him [Trump] because I believe he brings a lot to the table,” Smith said. “He opens up a lot of eyes to what we think is, and when I say we, a lot of grassroots people is what is wrong with America. So, we like Trump. We’re okay with it. He has his set of problems too. He’s not a perfect guy. He’s not a perfect president. He’s a fine president.”

