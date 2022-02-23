Dibble Elementary students donates money and goods to Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s Dibble Elementary showed up to the Jackson County Animal Shelter to give back.

A handful of students and staff dropped off bags of food, crackers, cat treats, beds, blankets, toys and a check for $2,665.90.

Third grader Olivia Otto, who donated the most items in her class and whose family adopted a dog from the animal shelter, was excited to be there.

“I love it,” she said. “It helps dogs and cats get good homes. That’s just the best feeling in the world when you adopt a dog that didn’t have a home or if they did they didn’t have a very loving home because they just ended up here.”

The fundraiser was started in December by an elementary school teacher who has a passion for animals and then grew to include the students as well.

Shelter officials said they were shocked by the size of the donation.

Dibble Elementary School teachers say they would be interested in making it a yearly tradition.

