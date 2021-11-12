Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace partners with Jackson's Rair cannabis company

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson cannabis company Rair recently made a big move, partnering with Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace on a branded cannabis line, including his own strain.

Retail Director Molly McFadden said the partnership came together naturally.

“He actually came and saw our grow facility," she said, "and after seeing our grow facility and the care that we take along with the quality that we set our standards to we were having conversations around our conference room table and it just felt like a match."

She said it was a no brainer to partner with the Pistons great.

DUANE BURLESON/AP Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (3) reacts after dunking the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Chris Webber, left, and Samuel Dalembert, right, of Haiti walk off the court in the second half of an NBA playoff game Saturday, April 23, 2005, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons won 106-85. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

“There was a lot of synergies with the way that he sees cannabis use as a medication and its ability to be able to help a wide variety of people. So, we share those values,” she said.

Wallace said, out of all the cannabis companies he has seen, Rair stood out.

"I've met a few other cannabis brands, but none of them felt right. Then I met Rair and toured their grow facility. They’re non-stop pushing toward perfection, and it shows in what they put out there,” Wallace said in a statement.

Rair officials believe this partnership will allow them to reach markets with the Ben Wallace name they may not otherwise be able to.

“Everybody is familiar with who he was and what he’s done for the Detroit community, not just the Pistons but in his local communities,” McFadden said.

Rair is a vertically integrated cannabis company, meaning they have their own provisioning center, grow and processing facility. Processing and Extraction Director Marley Hodson said it gives them more control over the quality of their products.

“We cultivate, process and sell all of our products that we develop here in Jackson. We came about because we wanted to get together a group of like minded cannabis enthusiasts” Director of Cultivation Ashley Hubbard said.

They say they set themselves apart from the competition by growing their product aeroponically.

“It means the plants are actually free floating in the air. They are actually misted with a nutrient solution versus watered in. Plants get all of their oxygen from their roots, so if they’re free suspended in the air they can get unlimited supply of oxygen and actually a huge growth right through having all of that free oxygen,” Hubbard said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021 Rair

Company officials said they chose Jackson and Leoni Township to have unlimited licenses.

“Making sure we had that ability to grow as many plants as we saw fit was a big selling point and being centrally located. We have different locations throughout the state and us having that central hub kind of allows us to develop where we’re at and get products to our stores more readily available,” Hubbard said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021 Staff working at Rair

Rair has four locations in Michigan in Bay City, Muskegon, Big Rapids and Lowell. They plan on additional expansion.

You can look out for Wallace’s products to come online early next year and will include cannabis flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges.

Wallace won an NBA championship on the 2004 Detroit Pistons. The Hall of Famer is a four-time all-star and retired after the 2011-12 season with the Pistons.

