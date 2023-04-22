Despite inflated food costs, The Five Forks Bakery in Jackson is baking it work

The Five Forks Bakery in Jackson just opened its brick-and-mortar store this past February. Owners and sisters Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted said, while opening a bakery isn't a piece of cake, it is still pretty sweet.

It all started during the pandemic, September 2020.

"I was a person in leadership at mental health services. I have three young kids, so the Five Forks are the five kids between us," Vredeveld said gesturing to her sister. "I quit my position. Shortly thereafter, Maddison is a biochemist, she was laid off because the funding shifted from her position to COVID research."

So, the sisters decided to do something for themselves, and the Five Forks Bakery was born, and it grew rapidly.

"We were to the point where we either needed to do brick-and-mortar or starting saying 'no' to customers," Vredeveld said.

With more orders to fulfill, however, the more materials the ladies need to bake the products. Plus, another effect of the pandemic was a rise in costs for those materials.

"Food prices are 8.5% more expensive than they were a year ago," David Ortega, Michigan State University associate professor in the Department of Agriculture, Food and Resource Economics, said.

"When we first started, I think our butter was like $8 a box, and now, it's $15 a box," Vredeveld said.

There are a few reasons food costs have increased so drastically in the last couple years, and they all go back to supply and demand changes set in motion by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, came Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has affected imports, and then, avian influenza.

"The outbreak that started a year ago is the largest outbreak in U.S. history," Ortega said. "It affected over 58 million birds and led to significant increases in the price of eggs."

"For a little while, the egg cost was just astronomical, and we had thought for a minute about like, 'Do we look at egg alternatives?' But, thankfully, prices went down," Vredeveld said.

"We haven't had a major outbreak at an egg-laying facility in a few months, so egg prices are retreating from their highs," Ortega said.

Overall, however, food costs are still high.

"I put in an order the other day that was $750 in butter," Vredeveld laughed.

That said, the sisters keep their product costs, including packaging, under 30%. So, a cookie that sells for $4 only takes $1.50 to make. With all their sales, these sister are getting by just fine.

"Just since the beginning of April, we have sold 500 single cupcakes," Vredeveld said.

Although food costs are high, Ortega said there is light at the end of the tunnel, and Mallory said there is a Ladies Night at the bakery on May 11.

