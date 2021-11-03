Watch
Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's next mayor

Daniel Mahoney, 2021
Daniel Mahoney
Posted at 10:28 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 22:28:03-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's next mayor.

According to unofficial results, Mahoney brought in 2,077 votes to his opponent John Wilson's 1,745.

Mahoney, a Jackson County Commissioner, was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Derek Dobies. His campaign focused on public safety, infrastructure and government transparency

“I think I’m going to be a groundbreaking mayor with a huge vision and someone who can unite this community instead of continued division that we’ve seen over the last 18 to 24 months between county politics and city politics and the racial divide that has happened in the community and abroad in general," he said in an interview last week. "I think I can be a sound and solid place of unity, understanding a lot of different aspects of people."

