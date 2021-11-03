JACKSON, Mich. — Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's next mayor.

According to unofficial results, Mahoney brought in 2,077 votes to his opponent John Wilson's 1,745.

Mahoney, a Jackson County Commissioner, was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Derek Dobies. His campaign focused on public safety, infrastructure and government transparency

“I think I’m going to be a groundbreaking mayor with a huge vision and someone who can unite this community instead of continued division that we’ve seen over the last 18 to 24 months between county politics and city politics and the racial divide that has happened in the community and abroad in general," he said in an interview last week. "I think I can be a sound and solid place of unity, understanding a lot of different aspects of people."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook