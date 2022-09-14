Crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon leaves 1 man dead

JACKSON, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash in Jackson County left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff reported that around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty Township, according to a news release.

The news release said that 43-year-old Benjamin Langenderfer from Ohio was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 South when his 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway. He then overcorrected and re-entered the road and crossed all lanes of traffic, which caused his vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Langenderfer was pronounced dead on the scene.

The release said that it is unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

