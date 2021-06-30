COVID-19 City State of Emergency ends July 1 at midnight

JACKSON, Mich. — The COVID-19 State of Emergency in the city of Jackson is coming to an end Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 a.m.

This means Jackson City Council meetings will resume in-person at City Hall, 151 W. Michigan Ave. All boards and commissions will go back to in-person. Capacity limits at city buildings will be lifted.

The King Center will wrap up its vaccine distribution program as well with the final two clinics being held on Thursday, July 1, and Thursday, July 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The reasoning behind lifting it stems from rapidly dropping cases and a “successful” vaccine roll-out according to a press release from the city.

The local State of Emergency was signed by Mayor Derek Dobies on March 17, 2020, which allowed them to activate the city’s Emergency Operations Plan.

Under the plan, they were able to use the Boos Center at Loomis Park to distribute more than 1 million pounds of food. They allocated $756,000 in federal relief funds to programs that would avoid water shutoffs, evictions, and foreclosures among other items.

“It’s clear that the pandemic response is moving in the right direction, and lifting the state of emergency order is a reflection of that,” Dobies said. “Furter actions will be taken by the City to make sure we continue a thoughtful and caring response.”

If you would like to attend the city council meeting in person your first chance to do so will be Tuesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

