Cool spring cuts yield of strawberries causing a shortage for Michigan in 2026

JACKSON, Mich. — A cooler spring in 2026 has led to a lower strawberry yield across Michigan, leaving customers at the Grand River Farmer's Market searching for a fruit that is in short supply.

Cooler spring cut Michigan's 2026 strawberry yield significantly.

High demand, short supply at Jackson's Grand River Farmer's Market.

Blueberry season is next for shoppers who missed out on strawberries.

Dodi Wheeler, who manages the Grand River Farmer's Market for Grow Jackson, said demand for strawberries has been notably high this season.

"We noticed this year that they're coming in probably a half a dozen to a dozen people a day now looking for strawberries," Wheeler said.

Michigan's strawberry shortage: Why your favorite fruit is hard to find this summer

Cold snaps cut into the harvest

Farmer Benjamin Marks said the cooler spring was responsible for the reduced yield. He said cold snaps after blossoms appeared caused the blossoms to drop from the plants.

"When it's cold and then it gets warmer and all the blossoms appear, but then we have another cold snap, it kills off all the blossoms and they all drop off the plants," Marks said. "So then it has to re-blossom and pollinate with a shorter season."

Marks said many fruits like strawberries are sensitive to cold snaps. He said his farm warned customers early to place their orders for jam and jelly before the season ended.

"We kept telling people 'you've only got like a week or two left' hoping that the orders that they want for jam and jelly and everything, they'd kind of get them in before it's too late," Marks said.

Blueberry season ahead

Wheeler said customers who missed strawberry season still have something to look forward to.

"Something that gives them a little comfort that something else is coming," Wheeler said. "If you missed your strawberries, blueberry season is right around the corner."

Wheeler added that seasons for fruits and vegetables move quickly.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.