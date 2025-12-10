Consumers Energy offers winter assistance programs for Michigan seniors 65 and older

Michigan winters present significant challenges for residents, particularly when it comes to heating costs. For seniors living on fixed incomes, staying warm can become a financial burden that forces difficult choices between basic necessities.

Cathy Howe, who turned 65 in August, understands these struggles firsthand. The Michigan resident works part-time and says while she's managing financially, she knows many seniors who face daily challenges meeting their basic needs during the winter months.

"Well this time of year, seniors struggle with just their basic needs every day," Howe said.

Michigan seniors get winter energy bill help from Consumers Energy

Relief may be coming for Michigan seniors through new assistance programs announced by Consumers Energy. The utility company is offering targeted help for customers 65 and older to help them stay warm and safe during the harsh winter months.

Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy explained the motivation behind the initiative, emphasizing the company's focus on vulnerable populations during cold weather.

"It's cold, so I think everybody's concerned about staying warm and their bills. But in particular, we want to highlight help that's available for people who are 65 and older," Wheeler said.

The assistance package for seniors includes several key components designed to ease financial pressure during winter months. Eligible customers will receive a $4 monthly credit on their electric bills. The program also features a Winter Protection Plan that shields seniors from service shut-offs and higher payments between November and March.

Additionally, Consumers Energy offers an 18-month protection plan specifically for seniors who are struggling to pay their energy bills, providing extended relief from potential service disconnections.

Wheeler emphasized that energy services represent more than just utilities for customers, particularly during Michigan's challenging winter season.

"When we talk about electricity or natural gas, we're really talking about safety and comfort. Particularly when it's cold, there's that sensitivity to the idea of losing power for a difficult situation," Wheeler said.

For Howe, learning about these programs brought a sense of hope and community support. She admitted she wasn't previously aware of the assistance options, including the monthly bill credit.

"I just think the fact that Consumers is just doing this for seniors in general is just a really great thing for them. It gives them hope that people out there care," Howe said.

