Consumers Energy hands out water and ice to Jackson residents still impacted by Monday's storms

JACKSON, Mich. — Severe storms Monday hit mid-Michigan hard. Consumers Energy crews have been out since then, and on Wednesday, they gave out free bottles of water and ice to people who have been without power.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 75 percent of customers had their power restored in the area, according to Consumers Energy.

At Jackson’s Keeley Park, the county fairgrounds, Consumers Energy staff handed out water bottles and bags of ice to customers still impacted by power outages.

Organizers estimate more than 100 people came to get ice and water within the first hour of the event.

Consumers Energy expects almost full restoration by Wednesday night but caution that work may continue into Thursday.

Officials urge people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report the issue to 911 or call Consumers Energy at (800) 477-5050.

