Consumers Energy Foundation gives $500,000 in grants to address food insecurity, other basic needs

JACKSON, Mich. — As costs continue to rise in everybody’s lives, Consumers Energy is putting $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance.

Around $250,000 will go to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to purchase food. They say every $1 will support six meals resulting in 1.5 million meals.

“The Food Bank Council of Michigan is grateful, and very appreciative, for the support of the Consumers Energy Foundation to help fund the work of our food bank network to address food insecurity in Michigan,” Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Phil Knight said. “For so many people in our state, a daily meal has become an impossible choice between food and other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Food banks across the state are seeing an uptick in the number of food insecure individuals due to inflation.”

Another $250,000 will go the Michigan Association of United Way to distribute to local United Ways. They say that will provide direct assistance with basic needs including housing repairs, gas and transportation assistance, rental assistance and other necessities.

This allows both organizations to distribute the funds throughout the state focusing on addressing immediate needs for residents who have fallen on hard times.

