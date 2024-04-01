Watch Now
Construction Crunch in Jackson

Full closure to entrance and exit ramps near Parma Road
Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 18:46:27-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Our Jackson neighbors may be feeling more of the construction crunch as work begins on a stretch of I-94.

It requires the full closure of the eastbound Parma Road exit and entrance ramps and is expected to be finished by April 26th.

This work is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program and the goal of the improvements is to provide increased safety and mobility in an area of I-94 that is a significant local and national trade corridor.

