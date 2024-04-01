Construction Crunch in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Our Jackson neighbors may be feeling more of the construction crunch as work begins on a stretch of I-94.

It requires the full closure of the eastbound Parma Road exit and entrance ramps and is expected to be finished by April 26th.

This work is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program and the goal of the improvements is to provide increased safety and mobility in an area of I-94 that is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook