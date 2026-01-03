Community volunteers continue late founder's mission to provide free clothing in Springport

SPRINGPORT, Mich — A community clothing program in Springport continues to honor the memory of its founder while serving neighbors in need.



Sarah's Community Threads provides free clothing to community members through monthly distributions.

Volunteers and recipients say the initiative helps build confidence and strengthen community connections.

The program is run through community donations and volunteers.

Sarah's Community Threads operates out of Springport Bible Church, where volunteers distribute free clothing to community members once a month. The program was founded by Sarah Schreiber, who passed away from cancer about 10 months ago.

"She was a kind hearted person, determined to help everybody," said Rochell Parr, who now serves as director of the organization.

Schreiber asked Parr to take over the program before she passed away, ensuring it would continue serving the community.

"She started this 5-6 years ago, and she wanted to help the community and I think it's succeeding and we're going to hope to keep it going," Parr said.

The program relies on volunteers who help stock clothing throughout the week. Community members can browse and select items they need during monthly distribution events.

For recipients like Tammy Ledvina, the impact extends beyond receiving free clothing.

"When you get nice clothes, you start putting on make-up, start doing your hair, you start getting out there and feeling good," Ledvina said.

Parr credits the church's space and dedicated volunteers with helping expand the program's reach.

"With my volunteers they have helped me, helped me push and be better, make sarah proud and keep growing and continuing this," Parr said.

DROP OFF TIMES

Mondays & Wednesdays 430pm-630pm

FUTURE EVENT DATES

Febuary 7th 9am-11am

March 7th 9am-11am

Further dates, hours and donation drop-off information for Sarah's Community Threads are linked below.

Sarah’s Community Threads Facebook

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

