Community Christmas dinner brings together those celebrating alone

A 27-year tradition at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish continues to provide both food and family for those who might otherwise spend Christmas alone.

27-year tradition brings together people celebrating Christmas alone at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish

Serves recent widows and others experiencing their first holiday without family members

200 attendees and 100 volunteers participated in this year's community dinner

John and Estelle Clary started the annual Community Christmas Dinner with a simple vision: to bring people who don't have anyone to celebrate Christmas with together as a community to have a nice meal.

"It was a way to bring people who don't have anyone to celebrate Christmas with together as a community to have a nice meal," John Clary said.

27-year Christmas dinner tradition brings community together

Father Tim MacDonald has served as pastor at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish since 2010 and visits with attendees each year during the dinner.

"So yes, we want to provide food for those who have none, but we also want to provide family for those who can't be with theirs this Christmas," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said many of the people he spoke with are experiencing their first Christmas without a spouse or immediate family member.

"Some of the people I've talked to today, their spouse just died. This is the first time in their life that they didn't have their spouse or their immediate family to celebrate their holiday with," MacDonald said.

Terrie Hnilicka volunteers at the dinner and lost her husband a few years ago. She first attended as a guest when she found herself alone during the holidays.

"I was a recent widow, and the kids were all doing their other family stuff, so I thought that I would reach out and do this on Christmas Day," Hnilicka said.

Having been an attendee herself, Hnilicka understands the warmth that comes with the meal and sees the gratitude from those who attend.

"Oh, these people are very very grateful. The ones that come here I have seen, they come back again every year," Hnilicka said.

Rose Brandt exemplifies that loyalty. She has attended every Community Christmas Dinner since the tradition began 27 years ago.

"I was alone. I was going to be alone on Christmas Day. I said 'I'm going.' And I had such a wonderful time. I sat at a table with seven other people, and I've been coming every year since," Brandt said.

Brandt's dedication to the event was even featured in a newspaper article 18 years ago, which she still keeps.

This year's dinner brought together 200 attendees and 100 volunteers, creating a strong sense of community and holiday spirit at the parish.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.