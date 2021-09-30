Coldwater man found guilty in 2010 sexual assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A jury found a Coldwater man guilty Wednesday in a 2010 sexual assault in Jackson.

Brad Allen Risner, 29, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The charges stemmed from of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which pays to test previously untested sexual assault kits.

Testing led to charges against Risner in a 2013 assault in Kalamazoo County. He pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced earlier this month to at least 10 years in prison.

During that investigation, 10 other women were identified as victims of sexual or physical assault by Risner between 2005 and 2018. Investigations of those assaults led to the case in Jackson County and an additional case in Calhoun County, in which Reisner is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"This conviction is a testament to the determination our SAKI teams have maintained to secure justice for sexual assault survivors, regardless of the years that have passed since the assault,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a recent press release. “I appreciate the work done by the Jackson County SAKI team to reach this outcome.”

Risner will be sentenced on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. before visiting Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook