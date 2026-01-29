Cold weather forces downtown Jackson businesses to adapt as foot traffic drops significantly

Bitter cold temperatures have affected neighbors in many ways, and local businesses are no exception.

Cold weather has decreased foot traffic for downtown Jackson businesses

Healthies 101 owner reports noticeable drop in customers during snow and cold

Business owner says harsh Michigan winters are expected challenges for small businesses

I visited Bryce Steward, owner of Healthies 101, who serves protein shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks right in downtown Jackson.

Cold snap impacts downtown Jackson businesses as customers stay indoors

"I think anytime you have inclement weather the way it has been, for businesses that require getting out of your vehicle and just leaving your house in general, it definitely affects things because people aren't out and about as much, and people aren't walking downtown as much," Steward said.

"But yeah, we definitely have seen a decrease in business with the snow and the cold weather," Steward said.

Even so, Steward says that these Michigan conditions are to be expected as a small business.

