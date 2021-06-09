City of Jackson will apply for $3 million loan to replace lead water lines

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson City Council voted unanimously to apply for a $3 million loan from the state to replace lead water lines in the city.

The project, which is mandated by the state, is expected to cost $120 million. City Council recently raised water rates by 12 percent to pay for it.

“If we look at whatever kind of loans or grants are available through the state or federal government then we are able to lower the overall financial burden long-term but also our residents," Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. "But the more money we can get from other entities that means less that our residents are going to have to pay for this program.”

Officials expect they will be able to take advantage of a principal forgiveness program from the state, meaning they won't have to pay the loan back.

If the state approves their loan, it will give them money to start working on the project as early as 2022. They will not be able to use the money generated through the water rate increase until 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook