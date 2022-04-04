City of Jackson to install free smoke detectors for residents

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson, along with the Jackson Fire Department, are providing free smoke detectors for residents who would like one.

Fire cadets from the Jackson Area Career Center will work with Habitat for Humanity to install the detectors in homes for free.

The state of Michigan reported a 144 percent increase in fatal fire deaths over the past year. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales, having a working smoke detector will reduce the risk of dying in a house fire.

“We want to be part of the solution to preventing fire deaths, so that’s why making sure everyone in the community has a working smoke detector is so important,” he said.

Hearing impaired alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are also available for free.

Detectors should be tested monthly, according to officials. Firefighters recommend having one detector on every floor, changing batteries once a year and replacing detectors every 10 years.

If you would like a free smoke detector, you can submit an online form here.

