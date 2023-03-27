City of Jackson opens much-anticipated Social District

JACKSON, Mich. — Looking to get your steps in while still having a fun night out on the town? Downtown Jackson has just the thing for you!

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce and local Jackson businesses have finally opened the much-anticipated Jackson Social District. The Social District allows community members to spend an evening in downtown Jackson perusing select local shops and businesses while enjoying alcoholic beverages.

Participating businesses include:



Axe Play

The Dirty Bird

Nite Lite

Junkyard Dog

Ogma Brewing Company

Grand River Brewing Company

Veritas

The Crazy Cowboy



Communities across Michigan have enacted social districts to promote shopping at local businesses as they recover from the pandemic. In addition, community members get to explore what downtown Jackson has to offer.

So how does it work? Alcoholic beverages purchased at one of the participating locations can be carried around in a special Social District cup. Each cup can only be used once.

The Social District is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

