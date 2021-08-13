City of Jackson opening two facilities today for severe weather relief

JACKSON, Mich. — The City of Jackson has responded to the severe weather that rolled through earlier this week by providing relief to residents who were impacted by it.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1107 Adrian St., and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St. will be open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The centers are being made available to residents who are without power and need a cool place to spend time. Bottled water will also be provided by Consumers Energy,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said.

Both centers are considered city facilities so masks are required. If you do not have a mask the city will provide you with one.

According to city officials, it will only be open today but will provide updates if anything changes.

